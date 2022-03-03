Moneyfields faced with finding alternative ground to play rearranged 'home' Bashley Wessex League Premier meeting as they head into final week of fixtures at 'old' Dover Road
Moneyfields are seeking an alternative venue to stage their rearranged 'home' Wessex League Premier Division battle clash with Bashley.
And Moneys chairman Pete Seiden remains hopeful the club will be able to fulfill what would be a second league fixture at city rivals US Portsmouth's Victory Stadium this term.
With Moneyfields' last match at the current Dover Road scheduled for March 12 before they are forced to vacate to allow major redevelopment work on the site to be completed, it means they will be unable to play last Tuesday's postponed Bashley clash on home turf.
Moneys have already reached an agreement with US Portsmouth to stage their 'home' league match against Shaftesbury in their penultimate game of the campaign at the Victory Stadium on Saturday, April 9 with Dover Road out of bounds while the site rebuild is undertaken.
And chairman Seiden is optimistic the rearranged meeting for the Bashley league fixture, with a date still to be confirmed, can be held at the home of US Portsmouth, subject to Wessex League approval.
Seiden says discussions have already taken place between Moneys and their city neighbours to host the game at the Victory Stadium at a suitable date for all involved.
Moneyfields host Alresford at Dover Road in the Wessex Premier on Saturday, which starts a run of three fixtures in the space of eight days before they wave good to their ground in its current form.
After welcoming the Magpies this weekend, they entertain Hampshire League Locks Heath in the Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final on Tuesday prior to the 'old' Dover Road farewell fixture against Amesbury the following Saturday (March 12).
Moneys assistant manager Fraser Quirke, taking charge against Alresford as boss Glenn Turnbull serves the final match of a three-game stadium ban, revealed leading scorer Steve Hutchings could feature from the outside having returned from a meniscus injury for a second half run-out in last weekend's 3-3 home draw with Fareham Town.