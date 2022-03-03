Moneyfields faced with finding alternative ground to play rearranged 'home' Bashley Wessex League Premier meeting as they head into final week of fixtures at 'old' Dover Road

And Moneys chairman Pete Seiden remains hopeful the club will be able to fulfill what would be a second league fixture at city rivals US Portsmouth's Victory Stadium this term.

With Moneyfields' last match at the current Dover Road scheduled for March 12 before they are forced to vacate to allow major redevelopment work on the site to be completed, it means they will be unable to play last Tuesday's postponed Bashley clash on home turf.

Moneyfields play their final three games at the 'old' Dover Road ground over the course of the next week Picture: Neil Marshall

And chairman Seiden is optimistic the rearranged meeting for the Bashley league fixture, with a date still to be confirmed, can be held at the home of US Portsmouth, subject to Wessex League approval.

Seiden says discussions have already taken place between Moneys and their city neighbours to host the game at the Victory Stadium at a suitable date for all involved.

Moneyfields host Alresford at Dover Road in the Wessex Premier on Saturday, which starts a run of three fixtures in the space of eight days before they wave good to their ground in its current form.

After welcoming the Magpies this weekend, they entertain Hampshire League Locks Heath in the Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final on Tuesday prior to the 'old' Dover Road farewell fixture against Amesbury the following Saturday (March 12).