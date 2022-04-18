Moneyfields’ Hampshire Premier League title dream shattered as Locks Heath complete stunning seasonal hat-trick

Needing a win to stand any chance of claiming the title, Moneys slumped to a 2-1 loss in their final Senior Division game – a once hugely promising season ending with a whimper rather than a bang.

As a result, Denmead – who finished their fixtures a fortnight ago - remain top but Colden Common will take the title if they pick up 10 points from their remaining four games.

How Moneys must be sick of the sight of Locks.

Dec Seiden (yellow) on the ball for Moneyfields at Locks Heath. Picture by Tom Phillips

Last September, their proud 32-game HPL unbeaten record - including 30 wins - was ended with a 2-0 loss at Locks.

Last month, Locks defeated them again, 4-3 in the semi-final of the HPL Cup at Fareham’s Cams Alders.

The teams were back at Locks again at the weekend, with Moneys having switched what was supposed to be their ‘home’ game due to redevelopment work.

This time they fielded just three of the 14 players who had appeared in last September’s defeat - defensive trio Liam Kyle, Stanlie Hopkins and Kieran Dowell. The end result, though, was the same.

Danny Burroughs (yellow) on the ball for Moneyfields at Locks Heath. Picture by Tom Phillips

Moneys boss Lee Mould was able to draft in first team regulars Dec Seiden and Jordan Pile for what was a must-win fixture.

Callum Glen was initially due to bolster central midfield, but after arriving at the ground he found out he wasn’t registered. As a result, Moneys chairman Pete Seiden drove Pile from Stoneham to Locks, taking Glen back with him to play in the Wessex League fixture.

Seiden partnered Josh Bailey up front in an attack boasting 22 first team goals this season - 13 of them scored by the former.

Behind them, Pile (40 first team appearances this season) and Danny Burroughs (17 first team appearances) provided a strong central midfield presence.

Josh Bailey (yellow) rises for a header as Moneyfields lose at Locks Heath. Picture by Tom Phillips

Wing backs Chad Cornwell and Luke Richards had also played first team football this season, for Moneys and US Portsmouth respectively.

But all that meant nothing as Locks – minus the league’s top scorer, 31-goal Ryan Bath - ran out deserved winners.

Moneys should have taken a 10th minute lead when Richards found himself unmarked just outside the six-yard box, but his low shot struck reserve keeper Max Hoile’s foot. They would not get a better chance prior to Locks taking the lead.

Four minutes later, Pile talked himself into the sin bin and, before he had returned to action, referee Des McCullough showed Mould a yellow card for dissent.

Locks Heath (red) v Moneyfields. Picture by Tom Phillips

Seiden and Bailey fired shots wide before Locks carved out their best chance of the half. The impressive Connor Johnson got in a right-wing cross which Kurt Watts, arriving at the near post, couldn’t force past Ash Farrell.

Bailey was upended just outside the Locks 18-yard box but Pile curled his free-kick over the bar.

Having created little of note in the first half, Locks began the second on the attack.

Farrell pulled off a fine double save, plunging to his right to stop a low Watts shot before also blocking Johnson’s follow up.

From the resulting corner, Shane Kent’s close range effort was hacked off the line.

Moneys failed to heed the warning signs and gave away a penalty on 53 minutes, Kyle bringing down Johnson. There could be no complaints.

Connor Johnson (Locks, red) and Moneyfields' Alex Pullin. Picture by Tom Phillips

Jordan Whiteley’s penalty sailed into Farrell’s top left corner, hitting the stanchion. But the Locks striker hurt himself in the process of taking the shot and was immediately replaced by Jake Bull.

Seiden’s 20-yard free-kick wasn’t far away but Moneys were struggling to create openings. Locks were looking hungrier, were first to the ball. They appeared the side with most to play for.

Bull should have done better but, given a free header from a free-kick, nodded over the bar.

On 75 minutes, though, Locks grabbed a second, Dugan firing a low shot past Farrell’s dive and into the bottom corner.

Mould threw young striker Dave Evans on and he had an impact, seeing a shot pushed away by the diving Hoile - Moneys’ first on-target effort of the half.

It was Evans who set up a tense finish by netting on 85 minutes, but Moneys failed to carve out another clear chance as their title dream was ended.

McCullough was busy throughout, with Pile, Hopkins and Dowell all booked along with Locks’ Dave Dunkley.

Locks have one league game left, and it is another huge one - home to title-chasing Colden Common next Saturday. Having ended Moneys’ title chances, could they now do the same to Common? On this showing, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Locks then face Sway in the HPL Cup final at Winchester City FC on May 14, aiming for their first HPL silverware since boss Dave Fuge led them to the league title in 2013.

As for Moneys, three defeats in their final five games arrived after they had only lost three of their first 25 league fixtures. But, in the final reckoning, another hammer blow was having three points deducted for fielding too many first teamers against Fleetlands last November who had played in a recent FA Vase tie.

Had those points not been docked, and they have left a bitter taste in the mouth at Moneys, Common would have had to win their final four games – v Paulsgrove (twice), Locks and Hayling United – to finish top.

Locks Heath: Hoile, Dawson, S Stone, Kent, Dunkley, Hall, Watts, Dugan, Whiteley, B Stone, Johnson. Subs used: Bull, J Chambers, Davis, Cuthbert.

Moneyfields: Farrell, Dowell, Pullin, Kyle, Richards, Hopkins, Pile, Burroughs, Bailey, Seiden, Cornwell. Subs used: Evans.

Moneyfields (yellow) v Locks Heath. Picture by Tom Phillips

Moneyfields' Danny Burroughs on the ball. Picture by Tom Phillips

Moneyfilelds' Chad Cornwell. Picture by Tom Phillips