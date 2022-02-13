Moneyfields handed big blow - and suffer home defeat to lowly Wessex League Premier Division side Bournemouth
Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull revealed he could be without influential forward James Franklyn for the remainder of the season following their dramatic late 3-2 Wessex League Premier Division defeat to Bournemouth.
Moneys' 21-goal attacker was a notable absentee from the match-day squad for the loss to the Dorset side at Dover Road.
Turnbull confirmed he was missing after being instructed to ‘stop all exercise immediately’ following visit to a specialist in the week where Franklyn was told he had a groin tear.
The key Moneyfields man had continued playing with the injury for a number of weeks having first feared it was a Gilmores Groin issue.
But he has now been given a different diagnosis and is faced with between '12 weeks to three months-ish' out - casting doubt over whether he'll feature again for the Moneys before their season-ending trip to AFC Stoneham on April 16.
Turnbull revealed: ‘He went to Spire (hospital) this week to have a consultation, have an MRI (scan), an X-ray and get everything done so we could look at getting him in for an op.
‘The groin and hip specialist just basically said it’s a groin strain, stroke tear. He’s been playing with that for easily six weeks or so.
‘He’s out for between 12 weeks, three months-ish. The specialist said he’s to stop all exercise immediately. He doesn’t need an op now, it’s not a Gilmores Groin, it’s a groin tear.’
With Franklyn joined on the sidelines by leading scorer Steve Hutchings (meniscus tear), Moneyfields were missing two players who have contributed a high number of 44 goals between them for the club this season.
That didn't appear a problem as Danny Burroughs thundered home from the edge of the area to fire Moneys ahead against Bournemouth after 32 minutes.
But the lead would last just three minutes when Jonny Efedje first hit the crossbar and then the post before eventually dragging his side level at the third attempt.
Tyler Moret's header after meeting Elliott Turnbull's pick out restore their advantage just two minutes after the restart.
Back came Bournemouth once again, though, and Kyle Graham levelled from the spot on 50 minutes after Corey Heath had committed a foul in the area.
It looked as though the points would be shared when the fourth-bottom visitors grabbed a late, late winner through Jamie Wilson two minutes into stoppage-time.
Yet boss Turnbull was not allowing himself to get too disheartened despite the defeat. He added: ‘We’re just getting punished for every little thing at the moment. There were a few individual errors again but we win together and lose together - it’s important we stay as a collective and keep working through it. We’re just having a bad patch at the minute.’