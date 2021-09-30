Moneyfields’ James Franklyn putting himself under ‘self-applied pressure’ to end goalscoring drought

James Franklyn has gone nine games without scoring for Moneyfields. Picture: Mike Cooter

That’s the view of Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull after the attacking midfielder completing his ninth league and cup game without netting in midweek.

He wasn’t without chances, though, in a 4-1 Wessex Premier League win against US Portsmouth, the club where made his name - Tom Jeffes clearing one effort off the line and other shots being blocked.

Franklyn struck 21 goals in all competitions for US in Turnbull’s first season as boss in 2019/20 and was again top scorer with 20 in 22 games last term.

He seemed to be taking that form into a higher level when he bagged four goals in his opening three Moneys appearances. But it’s been a barren run since a double against Blackfield & Langley on August 14.

‘I’ve said to Franko I don’t care if he doesn’t score again this season so long as we’re winning,’ said Turnbull.

‘I’m not demanding goals, any pressure that’s there is self-applied pressure.

‘It will come - it’s bound to considering the runs he makes and the positions he gets in - and when it does he’ll probably go on a run. He just needs one to go in off his backside or shin.’

While Franklyn is experiencing a personal goal drought, this weekend’s opponents - whipping boys Hythe & Dibden - are on a collective one.

They have failed to score in any of their last ten league and cup outings, losing all of them and shipping 52 goals. They have conceded 55 goals in 11 league fixtures, scoring just twice - the last time on August 17.

Former Hythe striker Mig Dark, who has completed three 90-minute run-outs for the reserves, could come into contention for the squad that travels to the Waterside this weekend.

One player who will be turning out for Lee Mould’s second team, though, is new signing Ellis Martin.

The former Pompey, Gosport and Chichester centre half has not played since the end of 2019/20, where he was a regular for AFC Portchester.

Though Turnbull did speak to Martin back in the summer, Moneys skipper Steve Hutchings has ‘orchestrated’ the defender’s arrival at Dover Road as the pair have recently started working together.

‘Ellis Martin, in my book, if he gets fit and gets his head right is one of the best defenders, if not the best, in this league,’ declared Turnbull.

‘He seems determined - he came down (from Kings Lynn) with Steve on Tuesday and took part in the warm-up.