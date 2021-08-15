Moneyfields maintain perfect league start with win over Blackfield & Langley side who 'will finish in the top five'

James Franklyn took his season tally to four goals in three games, netting in either half to fire Moneys to all three points against Blackfield.

The win helped maintain Moneyfields' perfect start to life back in the Wessex Premier after the club opted to take voluntary relegation from the Southern League in the summer.

They currently sit second in the table and Turnbull was very complimentary of his side's showing against Blackfield.

He said: ‘We played well again yesterday, we could have been 5-0 up at half time, we missed about four one-on-ones in the first half.

‘Sweeney (Andy Todd), Dec (Seiden) and Franko (James Franklyn) settled straight in as we hoped they would and they caused problems, really.

‘It just clicked yesterday for a bit. I thought it was going to be one of them days where missed chances could have hurt us.

‘A little bit of tiredness and fatigue crept in so we made some substitutions just to keep the freshness with an eye on Wednesday (trip to Baffins).

‘They scored - we weren’t holding on because I thought we managed the game well - but then there was five minutes of injury-time.

‘It was good. To get that and hold on showed real character, against a side I do genuinely feel will be in the top five come the end of the season.’

Franklyn fired the hosts ahead after six minutes to grab his third goal in as many matches to start the season.

He would also grab Moneys' second 18 minutes from the end as the hosts looked to be easing to victory.

However, there were some late nerves when Luke Gray netted on 86 minutes as Blackfield looked for a way back in.