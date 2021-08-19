Moneyfields' major striker concerns ahead of Brockenhurst's Wessex League Premier Division visit

Moneyfields' Andy Todd was forced off with an Achilles injury at Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-25)

Boss Glenn Turnbull is sweating on the availability of forwards Andy Todd (Achilles), James Franklyn (foot) and Bradey Norton (hamstring) this weekend after all three picked up injuries in the 2-0 league defeat at Portsmouth rivals Baffins Milton Rovers on Wednesday.

Experienced Todd, brought in as temporary cover for the injured Steve Hutchings, was forced off after 39 minutes at Baffins and replaced by Norton, who felt tightness in his hamstring after the final whistle.

Turnbull also remains without talisman Hutchings (ankle) and forward Tyler Moret (knee) at present meaning he could have five forwards sidelined for the visit of Brockenhurst.

The Moneys manager said: ‘Up front is unbelievable. Sweeney (Andy Todd), we signed him bringing him in as a stop-gap. His quad went and in trying to compensate himself with his quad his Achilles has gone so he’s struggling.

‘Franko (James Franklyn) has taken a smack on top of his foot, his foot has swollen up, I’m just hoping it’s not a metatarsal.

‘Bradey has twinged his hamstring and on top of that we’ve got Mozza (Tyler Moret) and Hutch out already.

‘We’ll see how it goes. It’s pointless up training tonight (Thursday) because we’ve got so many injuries.’

What could be a Moneyfields team light on attacking options will be bidding to quickly bounce back from their first league defeat this season at Baffins.

But Turnbull knows just how tough that will be against a Brockenhurst side who have also won two and lost one of their opening three Wessex Premier matches.

He added: ‘We’ve got a run of eight tough games and this is the third of the run - we’ve won one and lost one so far.