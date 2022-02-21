Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull slapped with three-game FA stadium ban

Moneyfields will be without manager Glenn Turnbull for their upcoming run of fixtures.

By Lewis Mason
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:06 pm
Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-34)

That's after the Moneys boss was slapped with a three-match FA stadium ban following his comments made to an official in his side's 2-2 Wessex League Premier draw with Horndean last month.

Turnbull was shown a red card during the second-half of the contest which took place at Dover Road against the Deans on January 18.

As a result, Turnbull's FA sanction means he will miss tomorrow's Russell Cotes Cup semi-final trip to face league rivals Brockenhurst, as well the consequent home league meetings with both Fareham Town (on Saturday) and against Bashley.

The Moneys boss had only returned to the touchline for Saturday's 3-0 defeat at table-toppers Hamworthy having missed the 3-1 triumph at Blackfield & Langley because of a pre-planned holiday.

In his absence, assistants Fraser Quirke and Paul Barton will take charge, with Turnbull hoping his men can secure a spot in the first of two possible cup finals this season.

‘Hopefully Brockenhurst will have their eyes on other prizes. Hopefully Pat (McManus; Brock manager) is focused on the league and will have his eye on that which will be good for us,’ said Turnbull.

‘A high league finish, two cup semi-finals - hopefully at least one final from those two - would be a bit of a reward so we'll take both of them as serious as we need too.’

Moneyfields also have a home Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final meeting with Hampshire Premier League side Locks Heath to look forward to next month.

