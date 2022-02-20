'They'll almost definitely win our league' - Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull offers his thoughts on defeat at table-topping Hamworthy

Moneys were unable to build on an impressive victory at Blackfield & Langley last midweek and suffered a 3-0 loss at the table-toppers.

Boss Glenn Turnbull, back on the sidelines after missing the win at Blackfield, was not overly dissatisfied with his side's showing.

But the Moneys manager felt his troops were edged out by the 'most efficient and knowledgeable' side in the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-31)

Turnbull reflected: ‘We played the best team in the league, they didn’t really open us up - not that I suspect they open up too many teams - they’re just a very good side, simply put.

‘They’re a good side, they’ll almost definitely win our league, they’re in the quarter-finals of the FA Vase. They’re the most efficient and knowledgeable side we’ve played.

‘We thought we were in it for the second half and we were ready to give it a go, then they get a penalty which kind of killed the game, really. It was just a case of not getting absolutely spanked really.

‘I don’t think we played that badly, they didn’t open us up, we gifted them two goals and they’ve scored a penalty which we may or may not feel was a penalty.’

Billy Walker put the leaders on the way to victory after heading home Steve Devlin's corner on 26 minutes.

Jack Lovell was then on hand to double the Hammers' advantage six minutes before the break, glancing home after being picked out by Edward Hodge.

Any hopes of a Moneys comeback were ended 10 minutes after the restart with Devlin slotting home a penalty after Harry Birmingham had committed a foul in the area, which Turnbull felt was slightly harsh.

The Moneys manager added: ‘We gifted them the ball for the first goal, I think Moz (Tyler Moret) gave the ball away they won a corner and they scored.