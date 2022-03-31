Moneyfields outfield player waiting in the wings should call to take on goalkeeper role come again

But Moneys manager Glenn Turnbull remains hopeful first-choice stopper Callum McGeorge can shake-off the shin issue which forced him off in the midweek win at Fareham Town in time for a return this weekend.

But Turnbull revealed that wasn't the first time his versatile defender had taken the gloves in his career, with Cain having turned out for a season between the sticks for a Sunday League side a few years back.

And ahead of Saturday's trip to Wessex Premier bottom-side Amebury, the Moneys boss says he'd have no issues throwing Cain in goal again - although it does appear McGeorge will make a welcome, swift playing return.

Turnbull said: ‘All joking aside, if Callum doesn't make it then Caino (Tom) will most likely play in goal.

‘It's not actually as mad as it seems, when you look back over the history (at Moneyfields) Dave Carter (former Moneys manager) used to play Sam Pearce (outfield player) in goal quite regularly.

‘I've got no qualms about him playing in there for a couple of games, if needs be. Tom played in goal in Sunday League football for a season. In men's football, he played a season in goal.’

Tom Cain is ready to answer another Moneyfields goalkeeper call if required this weekend Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Cain's unconventional goalkeeping cameo saw him called into action a few times at Fareham after McGeorge's 73rd-minute withdrawal. And there were certain aspects which had a comedic value from Turnbull’s touchline standpoint.

He added: ‘He (Tom) was funny. From Callum (McGeorge) getting injured it went out for a corner, they've (Fareham) obviously thought put it right on top of him, he's just come out and double-punched it about 40 yards!