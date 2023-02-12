News you can trust since 1877
Moneyfields record goalscorer Steve Hutchings on target for TWO clubs in a 24-hour period

Moneyfields record marksman Steve Hutchings scored for two different clubs within a 24-hour period.

By Simon Carter
2 hours ago - 2 min read

First, he headed Moneys ahead in Friday night’s 1-1 Wessex League draw with Pagham at Westleigh Park.

Then, the following afternoon, he netted on his first Isthmian League for Chichester City in a 2-0 Division 1 South East win over VCD Athletic.

Again, Hutchings scored with a header - this time from a cross delivered by former Moneys colleague Lloyd Rowlatt.

Moneys had agreed to a request to dual register the striker, who made his Moneys debut under current Chi boss Miles Rutherford.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull is hoping the step 4 run-out will ‘benefit’ Hutchings, who only recently returned to competitive action after a three-month absence.

A much-changed Moneys side were held to a draw by lowly Pagham, Stan Bridgman’s header cancelling out Hutchings’ opener.

Turnbull was without three centre halves - Tom Cain is still long-term injured while Jack Lee and Craig Hardy were unavailable. That meant a first start of the season for Adam Cripps alongside Harry Birmingham.

Midfielder Harry Sargeant was also unavailable, Charlie Bell was suspended and top scorer Callum Laycock was named on the bench despite still feeling a back injury.

Within five minutes of the start, Chad Cornwell came off with a hamstring injury, meaning a debut for University of Portsmouth student Callum Reeves on the right side of an attacking trio behind Hutchings.

Right-back Jack Chandler - who provided the cross for Hutchings’ goal - also failed to last the night, coming off with a groin problem after half-time.

That ensured Josh Hazell completed the game having played in four different positions - left-back, right-back and both sides of an attacking three.

Turnbull said: ‘We were reasonably happy with the performance.

‘We missed chance after chance after chance in the second half. Ryan Pennery missed four, but I can’t moan because the kid’s been on fire recently.

‘Their players and management came off saying they’d absolutely stolen a point.’

MoneyfieldsGlenn Turnbull