Moneyfields remain Hampshire Premier League title favourites after victory over lowly Chamberlayne

Shane Cornish, middle, netted on his Moneyfields debut as they beat Chamberlayne 3-1 at Petersfield School. Picture: Keith Woodland

Promoted last summer after two pandemic-scarred campaigns in Division 1, Moneys have won 21 of their 25 Senior Division matches so far.

Their latest was a 3-1 success over relegation-threatened Chamberlayne on the 3G surface at Petersfield School.

‘The scoreline doesn’t reflect the performance as a whole,’ said Moneys boss Lee Mould. ‘If it had been eight or nine I don’t think they could have complained.

‘I was really pleased with the guys. At half-time we should have been three or four up and in the second half we played them off the park.’

Moneys took an early lead when left wing-back Alex Pullin - promoted from the U18s - whipped in a cross which Luke Richards volleyed in.

Mould’s side then had a ‘mad 10 minutes’ which resulted in a Chamberlayne leveller.

Striker Fin Gibbs restored the lead in the second half and Shane Cornish celebrated his first start - two months after leaving Paulsgrove - with a third.

Mould was keen to highlight the performance of another member of the club’s U18s, midfielder Robbie Davis.

‘He’s got a really bright future ahead of him, he’s like a Rolls Royce,’ purred Mould. ‘‘He’s only a skinny lad, there’s literally no meat on him. He’s only just turned 17, but he’s been our best player in recent weeks by a country mile.’

Next up for Moneys, who remain a point behind leaders Denmead with three games in hand, is a tough trip to fourth-placed Fleetlands next Saturday.

The Coptermen will be fresh from a 2-0 win at third-placed Locks Heath and Mould declared: ‘We’ve got five games left and the next game is always the biggest. Fleetlands will be a real challenge, speaking to people they were unlucky to lose at Denmead recently.

‘If we can get past Fleetlands and get the points, it will be a big step for us.’

Moneys’ HPL Cup semi-final with Locks Heath - postponed last midweek due to bad weather - has been rearranged for Wednesday, March 30 at Fareham’s Cams Alders.