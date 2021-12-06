Fred Penfold (yellow/black) is one of a host of ex-Moneyfields players who have joined Clanfield. Picture: Mike Cooter

A host of players left Dover Road in the wake of Turnbull fielding first team players in a Hampshire Premier League game against Fleetlands to get match fitness.

Nine have decamped to Senior Division rivals Clanfield - Dan and Fred Penfold, Olly Long, Jake Knight, Owen Haly, Micky Viggor, Jon Kercher, Brandon Elliott and Mason Peddle.

In addition, Brandon Rogers joined Fleetlands and Kieran Clark has stepped up to the Wessex Premier with Fareham Town.

Moneys have replaced them with a couple of experienced heads - former first teamers George Way and James Lacey returning to the club - and promoting from Malcolm Close’s under-18s.

The likes of Robbie Davies, Finn Gibbs, Alex Pullin, Seb Stott, David Evans and Oliver Minty-Clarke have all had a taste of adult football in recent weeks.

And Turnbull insists it will be ‘real success’ if some of those teenagers are knocking on the first team squad door at the start of next season.

Asked if last month’s exodus had come as a shock, he replied: ‘No, it didn’t surprise me - those players (who left) didn’t want to buy into what we are trying to do.

‘We are a unique club in that our reserves play in the Hampshire League, and I want to use the reserve team for what it should be used for.

‘I can’t blame them (for going), they want to play the highest standard they can.’

Moneys waived a host of seven day notice of approaches that, under FA rules, Clanfield would have otherwise had to submit. Another rule states that a club can only sign one player from the same club every 28 days.

‘We could have been horrible,’ said Turnbull, ‘but some players wouldn’t probably have played until April. That’s not what we wanted to do.

‘They had other offers - I think Fleetlands would have taken them all. I actually recommended they go to Fleetlands, but that’s their decision, not mine.’

Last weekend’s 3-2 win against Hayling United on the 3G at Front Lawn extended Moneys’ lead at the top of the HPL to six points, though Denmead have a game in hand.

The reserves, managed by Lee Mould, could be further in front if they beat Denmead on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Turnbull, though, commented: ‘Winning the Hampshire Premier is not the be all and end all.

‘I think the players (who left) struggled with that mentality.

‘If Lee’s team fall away but we end up with two or three of the current Under-18s coming through, that would be real success for me.

‘I don’t think in any way, shape or form it will be a problem for us (the reserve exodus). We thought it might be, for a day or two.