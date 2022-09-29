Moneyfields set to play 19 successive away games due to delay in John Jenkins Stadium redevelopment

So far, they have played 11 successive league and cup fixtures on the road while they await the completion of the John Jenkins Stadium development.

An October 8 home date with US Portsmouth was initially scheduled to be their first game at the multi-million pound stadium on the site of their former Copnor home.

But the club have now switched that game to USP’s Victory Stadium, as well as their other October home games against Alresford, Paulsgrove (Russell Cotes Cup) and Baffins Milton Rovers which will all be played on their opponents’ grounds.

Harry Birmingham (middle of the three Moneyfields players in yellow) is available again after suspension for this weekend's Wessex League trip to Pagham. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

As it now stands, Moneyfields’ first home game of the season is against Brockenhurst on Saturday, November 5.

Moneys chairman Pete Seiden has thanked the Wessex League for their understanding as the club waits to play home games in the city.

‘It’s tough for us at the moment but the league have been very helpful and made it a bit easier for us,’ he told The News.

‘We haven’t had any money coming in and it’s been a struggle - we’ve had to beg, borrow and steal.

‘But we know the money we’ve paid out we’ll get back when we have an influx of home games.

‘It’s an unreal facility and work is progressing - hopefully it won’t be too long now.’

The artificial turf for one of the two pitches at the stadium complex is now at the site, with the main pitch area already tarmacked. The second ‘back’ pitch is set to be tarmacked next week.

The clubhouse roof is almost all in place, while underfloor heating is being installed in the dressing room complex.

The stadium will be run by Portsmouth in the Community, with Pompey Women playing all home games there as well as Moneyfields Women and Moneyfields reserves.

Moneys, meanwhile, travel into Sussex for their 12th away game of the season at Pagham on Saturday.

Defender Harry Birmingham is available after his three-game suspension took almost a month to complete.

Moneys have lost six of their last seven fixtures, but only two - at Portland and Bemerton - have been in the Wessex League.

‘We haven’t been playing too badly, we’re not far off it,’ said assistant manager Joe Noakes. ‘Hopefully we will get a break soon.’