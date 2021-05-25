Moneyfields stalwart Louis Savage set to continue his long-running association with the club as new Dover Road era starts

Louis Savage is staying on at Moneyfields under new boss Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Mick Young

Savage guided Moneys to Portsmouth Senior Cup glory in the delayed 2019-20 season competition in an interim manager's role alongside Louis Bell last week.

And the 64-year-old has already held discussions with new boss Glenn Turnbull over remaining at Dover Road to offer a helping hand next term.

Savage first got involved with Moneyfields more than 20 years ago, running a youth team right through to under-18 level.

He has spent periods away from the club, managing at both Fareham Town and Chichester City, but he returned to help former manager Miles Rutherford just over 10 years ago and has remained ever since.

Savage now runs Moneyfields' veterans team, while he took charge of the first team for the outstanding semi-final and final of the Portsmouth Senior Cup with Turnbull seeing out his time with US Portsmouth in the FA Vase and Wessex League Cup.

Savage says leading the first team to cup glory at Fratton Park, via a penalty shoot-out win against Baffins Milton Rovers last Thursday, was a proud moment - and he's pleased to be sticking around to offer Turnbull a helping hand next season.

'I’m getting on a bit now but it was nice to have a swansong for me,’ he remarked. ‘Obviously I’m doing the vets, but that level of football (Moneys first team) I haven’t done for a few years so I really enjoyed it.

'Where you get on well with them and have a good association with the boys - the boys like Ed Sanders from over the Isle of Wight - it was only a couple of phone calls.

‘A few of them in the dressing room (after Portsmouth Senior Cup win) said ‘thanks’ for what we did.

‘There are some good lads there, I really enjoyed it.

'Glenn (Turnbull) has already spoken to me and asked me to stay. I’m staying because I’ve been there for 10 years, really.

'I helped Miles (Rutherford) and stayed there with Graeme Gee just helping out.

‘I did it with Mobie (Dave Carter). I’m just really involved. If there’s a big game I’ll go to watch it, or if they need a player watching I’ll help out.