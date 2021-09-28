Moneyfields survive two spells of playing with nine men to claim late Hampshire Premier League success

Moneyfield's goalkeeper Joe Hunt, right, was sent off in the first half of his side's HPL win at Liphook. Picture: Keith Woodland

The visitors’ disciplinary problems began in the first half when Kieran Dowell was sinbinned. A few minutes later, around the half-hour mark, Moneys keeper Joe Hunt was shown a straight red for handling outside his area.

‘It was just a misjudgement,’ said boss Lee Mould. ‘The ref didn’t really have much option.’

Liam Kyle, who had been playing at wing-back, went in goal – ‘I’ve never seen anyone put their hand up so quick,’ said his manager.

Midfielder Toby Toman was sacrificed at half-time, with Brandon Rogers taking Kyle’s role in defence and Moneys leaving two up front.

Mould’s side were down to nine men again in the second half when Jake Knight was sinbinned for dissent after a penalty appeal had been turned down.

Despite this, Liphook again failed to take advantage and paid the price in the 88th minute when Dan Penfold was upended by the goalkeeper and Owen Haly smashed home the resultant penalty.

It was Moneys’ 10th win in 11 league games and kept them two points clear of Denmead, who triumphed 3-0 at Stockbridge.

‘I was over the moon with the character we showed,’ said Mould. ‘To play with 10 men for most of an hour, to go down to nine men twice, and still win … it was the most pleasing win I’ve had as a Moneyfields manager.

‘I decided to keep two up front as I still thought we could win the game. Jake Knight drove the team on, he was excellent.

‘But we could easily have been going home with our tails between our legs – they (Liphook) missed some gilt-edged chances.

‘They came out and attacked us with speed and bodies, we weren’t expecting that level of intensity.

‘There’s a target on our backs – we’re there to be shot at. We should be expecting this week in and week out.’

Striker Mig Dark completed another 90 minutes - his third for the reserves in a row - and Mould said: ‘I expect to see him with Glenn (Turnbull, first team manager) soon.’