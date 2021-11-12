Moneyfields swoop to bring Joe Briggs back from AFC Portchester

Joe Briggs has returned to Moneyfields after a spell at AFC Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The midfielder goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Wessex League Premier Division trip to Bashley.

And though he is ineligible for next Wednesday’s Russell Cotes Cup tie at Whitchurch, Briggs’ second game back at Moneys could be against Portchester in the league on November 20!

Briggs was among a host of ex-Moneys players who started the 2021/22 season at the Royals.

He has made five league and cup starts for Portchester and come off the bench on another seven occasions.

Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull had put in a seven days notice of approach for Briggs last week, which expired today.

‘In terms of versatility, Joe ticks a lot of boxes,’ said Turnbull. ‘He can play on the right of midfield, he can play right wing-back, he could play in a midfield two or he could play up top with Hutch (Steve Hutchings).

‘I spoke to him before he left - I think a massive part of him going (to Portchester) was to have a shot at winning the (FA) Vase.’

That didn’t materialise, though, with Portchester losing in the second qualifying round - 2-0 at Moneyfields!