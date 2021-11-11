Moneyfields to make defensive change for Wessex League trip into the New Forest

Adam Cripps, right, will miss Moneyfields' trip to Bashley after being injured in the midweek Wessex League Cup win. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Centre half Adam Cripps is expected to miss the trip to the New Forest after coming off injured in Tuesday’s dramatic Wessex League Cup win over holders Hamworthy.

Ellis Martin and Harry Birmingham come back into contention against a Bashley side who have won four and drawn one of their last five home league games. Included in that run was a 3-1 success against then leaders Brockenhurst and last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with unbeaten Hamworthy.

Martin played in last Saturday’s 3-0 Premier Division win against Alton but missed the Hammers cup tie due to illness. Birmingham, who has been out with a groin injury, came on for Cripps in midweek and impressed, setting up James Franklyn’s stoppage time winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Mound, who has played at centre half this season, is another possible after coming on as a second half sub against Hamworthy.

Striker Mig Dark was also injured during the cup win, but Moneys will welcome back skipper Steve Hutchings who didn’t play in midweek after suffering a blow out on the A34 on his way to the ground.

Boss Glenn Turnbull could also have a new signing on show at Bashley after putting in seven days for a player from a rival Wessex Premier club.

Turnbull watched Bashley come from 0-2 down to draw at Baffins recently and said: ‘They were resolute. There was only one team I thought was going to win at the end and it wasn’t Baffins. It won’t be an easy game.’