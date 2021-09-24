Kevin Shipp

Lewis Ayling fired Solent in front and, after Ethan Smith had levelled, Moody struck just before the interval.

Jake Pepall, Archie Drury and another Moody goal sealed the points for Solent.

Liam Newman and Sheldon Chester both struck hat-tricks as Prince of Wales hammered Friends Fighting Cancer 10-0. Matt Spyrou, Glyn Cooper, Luke Hill and Sam Redman also netted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Shipp

Michael Carter and Jack Spragg netted as Cross Keys beat Fleur De Lys U23s 2-0.

An end-to-end game in Division 5 saw Southletico score two late goals to beat AC 3-1.

AC had come from 1-3 down to draw level but lost both their centre halves to injury, eventually losing 5-3.

Dave Hatherley (2), Aaron Scipio, Chad Cadman and Alfie Conway were on target for Southletico with Dom Calvert, Adam Sage and Milad Hashemi replying.

Kevin Shipp

Leaders Freehouse A boosted their goal difference with a 17-0 spree against Fratton Trades A.

Chris Brown led the way with five goals and sub Adam White jumped off the bench to bag four. James Wilson (2), Craig Spann, Christopher Thompson, Scott Thompson, Andrew Oliver, William Connole and Ben Gauntlet also joined in the fun.

Joe Boxall (2), Keaton Hobbs, Jamal Welch and Loz Whittle were among the goals as AFC Tamworth came from 3-4 down to enjoy a high-scoring 6-4 victory over Al’s Bar.

Tamworth scored two goals with Lewy Hoile and Luke Kelly also on target.

Kevin Shipp

Oliver McCormack and Jake Burfoot were hat-trick heroes as Horndean Hawks handed Saturn Royale a 10-0 drubbing. Mitchell Coleman (2), Ben Kerle and George Laskey also scored.

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers extended their winning start in Division 6 to three games with a 2-1 victory over Freehouse B. Blake Biicknell and Jon Collington netted with Lewis Clarke replying.

Joint-top with Rangers on nine points are Hatton Rovers after they defeated Horndean United Reserves 3-1 with goals from Lewis Sell, Admir Celebic and Mark Chukwama.

Padell thumped King George Rovers 6-1 with sub Joseph Spencer (2), Jamie Labrow, Alexander Marenghi, Jack Winslade and Jake Hampton scoring. Ethan Richardson replied.

Kevin Shipp