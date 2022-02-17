'My chairman has given me licence to get someone - if it's the right person' - boss Shaun Gale contemplating bringing in senior addition to solve Gosport Borough problem area

Gosport Borough's Rory Williams is currently out with a hamstring issue Picture: Tom Phillips

With Rory Williams facing up to a possible three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, Gale is currently facing a left-back conundrum.

Teenager Harvey Rew can play that role but the Boro boss remains reluctant to move him from the central midfield position where he's flourished in recent weeks.

It's meant that Gale has been pursuing a possible left-sided defensive arrival this week, but has been without luck so far.

The Gosport boss says he is seeking to bring in a versatile 'senior' player with experience of operating at Southern League Premier South with the Privett Park outfit pushing to secure a play-off finish in their final 10 games of the season.

‘I would bring someone in if the right one came along. One of the lads I was chasing can play left-back and central midfield as well, he can play two or three positions. But he’s been injured, it’s not dead, but it’s not going to happen (in time for) this weekend,’ told Gale.

‘It wasn’t a must (left-back addition), I’ve been looking and speaking to people trying to do something, I’ve been offered a couple of left-backs who are a little bit younger - no disrespect - I want someone who’s played the level and knows the level than someone who hasn’t played the level.

‘We’re down to 10 games (left to play), my chairman (Iain McInnes) has given me the licence to get someone – if it’s the right person.

‘Effectively, we’re without an out and out left-back at the moment because we’ve got Rory injured with a hamstring injury and that could be two or three weeks at least. It’s something, if it comes along, we’ll explore the right person.’

Fifth-placed Gosport presently occupy the division's final play-off position, although they have played at least one game more than the five teams directly below them in the table.

They host Truro - currently in ninth - this weekend looking to build on a draw at second-placed Hayes & Yeading and a win over table-toppers Farnborough in their past two outings.

Gale added: ‘They’re (Truro) having a good run, they’re a good side Truro, they’ve got some really good, experienced players.

‘We know we’ve got to be at our best, if we can produce the performances we have - the Hayes & Yeading and the Farnborough game - if we can produce them performances then we’ll have a good opportunity to win a football match.’

Gale revealed he is weighing up whether to use Rew in the left-back role for the meeting with Truro, as well as the possibility of using Josh Huggins or Matt Briggs in the position.