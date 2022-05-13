New boss Greenwood hoping to keep hold of his cousin ahead of Fleetlands’ Wessex League debut

Callum Dart, right, in action for Baffins against Fleetlands in a pre-season friendly. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Coptermen have been included in the provisional constitution for the 2022/23 Wessex League Division 1.

That was after passing a ground grading inspection and finishing third in the Hampshire Premier League’s Senior Division.

The news arrived just a few days after Greenwood - having spent five months as co-boss with Chris Blakeman - was confirmed as the sole first team manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the former Hayling United reserves boss and first team assistant must assemble a squad good enough to prosper at a higher level.

Keeping his own cousin - attacker Callum Dart - at Lederle Lane could be key to that.

Dart was allowed to sign for Hayling last autumn by then Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson. When Greenwood swapped the Humbugs for Fleetlands in early December, Dart was unsurprisingly one of the players who followed him.

‘The conversations we’ve had so far have been positive,’ said Greenwood. ‘Callum has set a good example since he’s been with us. He’s done that right things, he hasn’t been a Big Time Charlie.

‘Just because he’s my cousin, he knows he hasn’t been a shoo-in.

‘You hope that if he signs again, that will help attract other players as well.’

Looking ahead to the Wessex 1 campaign, Greenwood added: ‘We’ll need a bit more experience, quality and depth.

‘But Callum (Dart) has played in the Wessex, and so have Luke Heard and Callum Smith. Mark Smith is another I’d like to keep hold of.’

Greenwood would also like to keep striker Kelvin Robinson, who returned to play a handful of matches at the end of 2021/22 after Hamble’s Wessex Premier season had finished.