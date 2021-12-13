New signing Tindale and returning top scorer Cornish at the double in Paulsgrove’s Hampshire Premier League win

Shane Cornish, right, struck twice on his Paulsgrove return in a 4-1 Hampshire Premier League win against Overton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ledger handed striker Harry Tindale, who has played alongside him for Mother Shipton this season, his first start at home to Overton.

Tindale, previously at US Portsmouth, responded with a debut brace and the returning Shane Cornish also netted twice in a 4-1 win at Marsden Road.

Earlier in the season Ledger had blooded another Mother Shipton attacker, Frankie Kemp, after being impressed with his Sunday form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Some of the guys who are playing at that level are quite good,’ said Ledger.

‘It’s seeing whether they can kick on at a higher level.

‘Harry Tindale was at US but was out for a while with a knee injury. He’s a good finisher and hopefully he can be a brilliant asset for us.’

Cornish, who now has 13 goals to his name this term, was back after a three-game suspension handed out for a dismissal against Denmead.

Grove also welcome back striker Danny Lane for this coming Saturday’s Senior Division derby at new-look Fleetlands (2pm).

Lane has completed a five-game ban awarded to him for an off-field incident in October’s feisty game at Hayling United, which was abandoned by the referee in the second half.

‘It was a relief to get the three points,’ said Ledger of what was only Grove’s second league win since September 25.

‘We just need to try and get some consistency now. I haven’t been able to put the same 11 out since I’ve been here.

‘It’s massive having Danny and Shane back - they’ll give you 40 goals a season.’

Ledger still has eyes on a top three finish, with his side eighth points behind third-placed Locks Heath with three games in hand.

‘That’s where we want to be,’ he remarked. ‘The squad we have are more than capable of winning the league.