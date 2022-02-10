'No bad blood' as AFC Portchester head to Bashley amid on ongoing investigation into 'incident' which occured in previous Wessex Premier meeting between the clubs

The FA are currently investigating an 'incident' which occurred after the final whistle when the sides met at The OnSite Group Stadium just two weeks ago.

Both clubs released a joint statement with the Royals confirming chairman Paul Kelly had 'temporarily stepped down' from his position following the fixture while both Portchester and Bashley officials have remained in 'dialogue' to assist with an FA investigation into the matter.

But as the Royals get set to make the trip to face the New Forest side in the return league fixture, boss Carter is adamant there's no 'bad blood' from anyone in his coaching set up or his players.

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter

‘There was nothing between the players, really, yeah Zak Sharp got sent-off but that happens. There was no animosity between us and them personally between the management and player side of things,’ insisted Carter.

‘There’s no bad blood whatsoever between the management side of things. It’s a tough game and we’ll be taking it as professionally as we can and not looking at what did or didn’t happen the other week. It’ll not even be thought of or mentioned to be honest.’

Carter will remain without his key trio of Marley Ridge and Sam Pearce (both hamstring) while captain Steve Ramsey misses out with an ongoing hip flexor issue.

The Royals are uncertain whether goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe will return from a shoulder injury in time to face Bashley.

But they can call upon Konrad Szymaniak after making his debut in last weekend's win over Christchurch having arrived from Wessex Premier rivals Baffins Milton Rovers.

Carter added: ‘We’re depleted, we’ve got no Sam Pearce, no Steve Ramsey and no Marley Ridge, probably three players who would get in any side in the league I think.

‘You look at them four (including Steve Mowthorpe), they’re probably up there with some of the best players in the league, really.

‘We’ve got some great players missing, it just proves we’ve got a nice big squad now and everyone is working for each other and everything is clicking.

‘We’ve lost one in 14 (games), I’m looking to go there and not get beat, if we can get something from the game it’s an achievement I think with how short we are.'