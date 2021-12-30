No reason for Gosport Borough 'doom and gloom' as they prepare for New Year's Day trip to Salisbury after feisty previous meeting

Gosport welcome back captain Mike Carter for the New Year's Day trip to Salisbury after his three-match suspension. Picture: Tom Phillips

And the Boro boss stressed he does not anyone surrounding him to be expressing a negative opinion after a sticky recent Southern League Premier South patch.

Despite a run of just one win in their past five league outings, fifth-placed Gosport remain in the play-off places with 19 games left this season.

But Boro will definitely be hoping a new year can bring about a change in fortune following successive defeats to bottom-side Wimborne and Monday's home loss at the hands of 19th-placed Hartley Wintney.

Although Gale believes a New Year's Day triumph at Salisbury could provide a welcome kick-start as they head into 2022 bidding to maintain a play-off push.

The Boro boss said: ‘What I’m not going to do, it’s what most people want you to do, is press the doom and gloom button.

‘We’re fifth in the league, if I’m honest, when you look at our games and results - not once have I been able to put out the same team.

‘I’m constantly having to change the team, we try to keep the same system if we can, you have to take it on the chin, it’s really difficult times, but as a football club 642 (supporters) came through the gate on Monday (against Hartley Wintney).

‘We’re fifth in the league, 10 points off second, going into a year with 19 games left to play (this season).

‘There are loads of positives to take, anyone who wants to be doom and gloom, I don’t want them around me. I’m a positive person and the lads will be positive but we need to start winning football matches and that’s what it’s all about.’

Gosport's meeting with Salisbury earlier this season in the FA Trophy proved to be a feisty affair.

But Gale says his sole focus is on coming away from Salisbury with a positive result - rather than reflecting on what's gone before.

He added: ‘I’m not interested in talking about the last meeting - I’ve got my own opinion on it - I think everyone who witnessed it has got their opinion. I’m not interested, it’s a game of football first and foremost, we want and need to get a result in.

‘I’m not going to get dragged into the previous encounter, it’s an important game, Salisbury will want to win it as much as we want to win it.’

Boro are boosted by the return of captain Mike Carter following his three-game suspension and defender Matt Briggs, who has been missing because of illness.