Nostalgia-fest as former Gosport Borough players stage reunion at Privett Park

Taking a stroll down memory lane - former Gosport Borough players are introduced to the crowd during the half-time interval against Hendon. Picture: Tom Phillips.

A host of former Gosport Borough stars were introduced to the crowd during the half-time interval of the Southern League fixture against Hendon.

More than 20 ex-Boro players were in attendance, including the club’s all-time appearance record holder and the second highest goalscorer.

Tony Mahoney, with a staggering 764 appearances over three decades, holds a Boro record which is unlikely to ever be topped. He was part of the two Hampshire League title wins in the late 70s and also two Southern League promotion-winning sides in the 80s.

Mahoney called time on his playing career in 1988 after helping Gosport lift the Hampshire Senior Cup, beating Farnborough in the final at The Dell.

Richie Coulbert, with 192 goals, is the second highest scorer in Boro’s history - only Justin Bennett (257) has netted more.

John Hawes was also presented to the crowd of 511 at the weekend - he made 606 appearances and scored 158 goals for Boro.

Thirty three of those came in 1977/78 when Boro won their second successive Hampshire League title, ahead of joining the Southern League.

He later served as manager between 1995 and 1998 and was also chairman for a season in 1999/2000.

Gosport’s greatest ever goalkeeper, Tony Stares, was another taking a stroll down memory lane. Stares made 448 appearances for the club, who he later served as chairman.

So was Gary Juryeff, who in 1976/77 helped Gosport won their first Hampshire League title for 31 seasons. That was also the year Boro reached the FA Vase quarter-finals.

Juryeff had a short spell with Pompey in the early 80s but made 560 appearances for Gosport in all.

Other long-serving players at Privett Park were Ken Finlay and Steve Ingman, who made 431 and 303 appearances respectively.

Ian Rew, who skippered Gosport to their last divisional title - the 2006/07 Wessex League silverware - was another taking part in the reunion.

He would later watch his son, Harvey, grab Gosport’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Hendon that did little to boost the club’s hopes of finishing in the Premier South play-off zone.