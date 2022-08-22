Old pals act for Baffins boss Danny Thompson as Rovers are drawn against Hampshire rivals Winchester City in the FA Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ reward for a stunning 3-0 home win over Horndean is another home tie with Winchester City on Saturday, September 3.

That will see Baffins boss Danny Thompson pit his managerial wits against Craig Davis, who he played alongside at Gosport Borough and is a good friend.

City are tasting Southern League Premier South action for the first time in 2022/23, having been promoted via the play-offs last May.

Baffins Milton Rovers striker Tom Vincent, right, netted on his debut in the FA Cup win against Horndean Picture: Neil Marshall

It will be their second visit to Baffins in three months, having claimed a 3-1 pre-season friendly win there in July.

City striker Tom Vincent, who netted twice that day, dual signed for Baffins last week and scored on his debut after coming on as a sub against Horndean.

Thompson doubts whether Davis will allow Vincent to play against his parent club.

‘I haven’t mentioned that to ‘Davo’ yet, but I don’t expect he will want Tom to play. I wouldn’t if it was me.

‘’Davo’ has always helped me out during my managerial and coaching career.’

Winchester have so far picked up four points from four Premier South games with their sole win a 4-2 success at North Leigh.

Last weekend they lost 3-1 at home to Truro City, where defender Archie Wilcox - signed from Fareham in the summer - was sent off for two bookable offences. However, it could be that the first yellow was a case of mistaken identity.

Winchester’s consolation came via a penalty from striker Silvano Obeng, who was a prolific marksman for Wessex Leaguers Brockenhurst last season.

‘I know their side, we played them in pre-season and matched them for an hour,’ said Thompson.

‘We showed last week (v Horndean) that if you have the right attitude and togetherness, anything is possible.

‘But we will need to turn in another performance like that as Winchester are a great side.

‘Laverstock, Stoneham and Blackfield are still in, in a one-off game we’d fancy our chances against those sides.

‘If we couldn’t play any of those, I’d have liked Gosport, you’d have got 600 or 700 for that one. But it wasn’t meant to be.

‘I see Pompey are home to Peterborough that day so we’ll look to see if we could play it on the Friday night. I’ll have a word with the chairman, and obviously Winchester have got to agree.’

Gosport Borough, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Southern League Division 1 South newcomers Hamworthy United.

The Hammers, of course, are managed by Tim Sills, whose goals took Gosport to the 2013/14 FA Trophy final.