One-time QPR prospect eager to keep pushing on with Hawks after blistering late-season Braintree form

The speedy 24-year-old former QPR youth prospect enjoyed a blistering end to the previous campaign, netting four times in National League South rivals Braintree's final eight games of the season.

Overall, Crichlow featured 36 times and struck six goals across last term in the league, displaying the undoubted potential of a forward who has had several short-term stints at non-league clubs such as Harrow Borough, Hendon and Hanwell Town since his QPR exit in the summer of 2017.

It was a fine individual display in Braintree's 4-0 against the Hawks at Westleigh Park in April which prompted Doswell to make a summer approach.

Gianni Crichlow has moved to the Hawks after a flying finish to the season personally with National League South rivals Braintree Picture: Dave Haines

And Crichlow had no hesitation in agreeing his one-year deal with an option at a club he feels holds the same ambitious intent as himself of wanting to push forward in the future.

‘I got a call from Paul (Doswell). He basically explained he liked the way I played, we played Havant (for Braintree) near the end of the season and he thought I did well,’ explained new arrival Crichlow.

‘He (Paul) said I could be a plan for the future, I spoke to him, we had a really good, long conversation for the first one. He basically explained the dynamics of the club, that it's a good one (club), a good fanbase, the aspirations for the club and it lined up with, personally, what I want to do.

‘For me it's all about progression so being at Braintree last season, I feel like this is another step up - even though we're in the same league.

‘The set up at Havant, I think it's good - I've seen the team and played against the team - the team is good. The club wants to push on, which is personally what I want to do as well, so I do want to get settled and get ready to work hard.’

Crichlow continued: ‘Coming here playing against Havant (last season), it was a tough game, I saw the fitness level and the technical ability of the boys. You'd want to be a part of that so that definitely was an attraction for me.’