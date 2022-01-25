'One week they're Barcelona, one week they're The Nags Head' - Baffins Milton Rovers and Fareham Town bosses look ahead to Wessex Premier PO postcode derby meeting

Fareham Town and Baffins Milton Rovers battle it out at Cams Alders earlier in the season Picture: Martyn White

The Reds have been involved in an incredible 132 goals in their 24 league matches to date - scoring 75 and conceding 57 - and head to second-placed Baffins on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw at Alton at the weekend.

Fareham boss Pete Stiles has been somewhat underwhelmed by large parts of his side's season to date as they currently sit 12th in the table.

But the Reds have secured some impressive results along the way this term, notably winning 5-1 at table-toppers Horndean in November, holding third-placed Hamworthy to a draw while it finished 2-2 when Baffins travelled to Cams Alders on the opening-day.

And Wilkinson, whose Baffins side have been held in their past two outings, has no doubt his men will see the best version of Fareham when the sides meet at the PMC Stadium.

‘Make no bones about it, they turn up for the big games, they’ll bring their best Wednesday night, 100 per cent. One week they’re Barcelona, one week they’re The Nags Head!’ Wilkinson assessed.

‘I know Pete (Stiles; Fareham manager), I’ve got a lot of time for Pete, they’ve got some real good players. You take the six or seven of the best players out of any team then they’re not the same.

‘It is a home game, with how the results have gone for us the past two games, we could do with a win, although it’s not the end of the world, we’re in good form still.’

Fareham will be bidding to put a dent in Baffins' title ambitions on their visit. Stiles acknowledged his men face a sizeable task to come away with anything, but he is eager to see a raise in level from his troops against one of the division's top teams.

‘You know what we’re like, never underestimate us, but sometimes we’re our own worst enemies,’ Stiles conceded.