Oxford United midfielder returns as Hawks loan stay is brought to early end

Hawks boss Paul Doswell confirmed the U's youngster has gone back to the Kassam Stadium having recently recovered from a second bout of Covid.

Chambers-Parillon, 20, moved to Westleigh Park for a second career loan stint in November, following on from a brief spell at the club in the previous coronavirus pandemic-shortened campaign.

But the Oxford prospect was restricted to just five appearances this term - with just two of those arriving as starts - as he struggled for fitness after contracting Covid-19 for the second time.

Hawks loan midfielder Leon Chambers-Parillon has returned to Oxford United Picture: Kieron Louloudis.

Chambers-Parillon's training time with Hawks had also been limited and, as a result, the club came to an agreement with Oxford to call an early end to his season-long loan.

Doswell revealed: ‘Leon has gone back to Oxford. He’s had another - he’s had his second bout of Covid with us - I think he went for a cardiology appointment last week.

‘We just decided from our point of view he wasn’t going to get in and around our squad. He hadn’t been a great deal, no (training with Hawks).

‘Even when he could train, watching him trying to breath afterwards (he appeared to struggle), ultimately, we agreed with Oxford to let him go back.

‘I think he’s going to try to play a few friendlies for them (Oxford) and try to get himself back up to speed. We extended it to a season (loan deal), but he just wasn’t available enough.’

Chambers-Parillon, who signed a first professional contract with the Oxford last summer, last featured for the Hawks as a substitute in their goalless home league draw with Hemel Hempstead on December 28.

But the signs look positive as the young gun looks to get back to full fitness after he captained a youthful Oxford line-up and scored in their 3-2 Oxfordshire Senior Cup quarter-final triumph at Southern League Division One Central side Kidlington last night.

