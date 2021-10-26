Palmer hits another treble as Burrfields show ‘great resilience’ to claim high-scoring Mid-Solent League draw with Wymering

Jack Palmer netted a hat-trick as Burrfields came from 2-4 down to draw 4-4 with Wymering. Picture: Martyn White

A few weeks after drawing 5-5 with Mob Albion, Burrfields came from 1-3 and 2-4 down to draw 4-4 with Wymering at King George V - a point which moved them into second place.

Wymering took an early lead when a long throw led to a Burrfields player scoring an own goal.

Max Bleach levelled from a nice through ball by Callum Kendall, slotting home from close range.

Wymering led 3-1 at the interval. ‘We couldn’t cope with our opponents’ energy,’ reported Burrfields boss Brian Kirby. ‘Wymering fully deserved their lead and could easily have been out of sight.’

Burrfields changed from their normal 4-4-3 to a more traditional 4-4-2 and Palmer reduced the arrears.

After Wymering had restored a two-goal advantage, Burrfields showed ‘great resilience and determination’ to hit back.

Palmer capitalised on a defensive error with 15 minutes remaining and he completed his treble in the closing stages from the penalty spot.

Palmer had started the season with a treble against Baffins Milton Under-23s in the Oscar Owers Cup, and he also struck 10 times in a 17-2 hammering of Old Mill

‘It was a good point for us given the circumstances and especially our lacklustre first half,’ Kirby added.

‘There were some crunching tackles but, all in all, it was a game played in good spirits by two competitive teams.’

Portchester Rovers are still searching for their first win of the Division 1 season.

A 7-3 drubbing at Meon Milton has left them second bottom with just one point from a possible 18.

Rovers only trailed 3-2 at half-time at Cockleshell Gardens, but ended up losing to goals from Franco Tossi-Brichetti (3), Barry Jeans, Jess Patrick, Ashton Nkire and Chris Gomez.

Tossi-Bricetti is only 16 and has come up through the Meon youth system. He is dual signed with Fareham Under-18s where his father is a coach.