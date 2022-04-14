Paul Doswell highlights just how critical Easter weekend could prove for Hawks in quest to achieve play-off objective

The Hawks, sitting ninth in the table with six games left to play, are one of three clubs locked level on 48 points with seventh-placed St Albans in the play-off places and Hungerford, who are sitting immediately above them in the division.

But Doswell claimed the picture will become a lot clearer on whether they are serious contenders for a top-seven finish ahead of two games in the space of just four days.

Relegation-threatened Bath City, sitting down in 18th position, provide the Good Friday opposition at Twerton Park before the Hawks return home to take on Danny Bloor's high-flying fifth-placed Eastbourne Borough on Easter Monday.

Hawks travel to Bath City and host Eastbourne Borough over a key Easter weekend double-header Picture: Dave Haines

And Doswell conceded failure to pick up at least four points from the two upcoming matches could all but end their play-off ambitions.

‘I think the Easter weekend is always been the one which sorts your season out one way or another, I think this will be no different, if I'm honest,’ assessed Doswell.

‘We know that's a tough game (at Bath), of course, Eastbourne (Easter Monday opponents) have won six on the trot and drew last Saturday.

‘If we get four points from those two games (over the Easter period) then you're right in it, if you get nothing then you're probably out of it, so it is a defining weekend in that sense.’

Hawks are heading into the final run-in with the third-best record over the past six matches in the division. Only Eastbourne, who they entertain on Monday, with 16 points and table-toppers Maidstone United (15) have managed to pick up more than the 11 points Doswell's side have collected over that period. In fact, Hawks have lost just once in their previous nine matches - winning five of those.

But despite their fine recent form, Doswell admitted there are some slight concerns he's carrying forward which appeared in the 4-0 victory over Braintree last time out.

The Hawks boss added: ‘We've got a fantastic away support going with us on Friday, we've got all the different sections, we've got the youth as they call themselves, we've got a coach going. We're expecting 200-250 to come down with us on Friday.