Paul Doswell on Hawks' fortunate moment in FA Cup triumph over Southern League side Beaconsfield

Hawks boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Dave Haines

The Southern League Premier South side were incensed when referee Michael Ryan only booked the Hawks defender after bringing down Tyrone Lewthwaite as he raced through on goal in the first half of the tie.

Beaconsfield, who were the home side at Westleigh Park having been forced to switch the tie to the National League South side's ground, players and management felt the foul warranted a straight red card - and Hawks boss Doswell was in agreement.

He conceded his side should have been down to 10-man and felt things could have been a lot different had Hawks faced more than an hour a man down.

Doswell said: ‘From our point of view, I thought we played some really good attacking football - we probably should have scored a few more - but there’s something which they’re (Beaconsfield) going to talk about which, for me, I think was a sending off for Joe Oastler.

‘He’s booked Joe and I felt we got away with one. It’s always a better game 11 v 11 and we scored some very, very good goals.

‘The tense moment was when it was 0-0 and we could have been down to 10-men. It would have been a lot more difficult, I still believe we would have been okay, but it certainly would have been most uncomfortable.’

Jake McCarthy's double, his first goals since arriving in the summer, Alex Wall's brace and James Roberts' strike completed the scoring for Hawks.

But it was at the other end which brought the biggest concern for Doswell - and he says his troops must improve defensively moving forward.

Doswell added: ‘We’re disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded as every manager is. It’s something that we’re still not quite happy with.