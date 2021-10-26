Paul Doswell pleased as Hawks battle back to pick up point but also see Billy Clifford sent off at Hungerford

Hawks boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Dave Haines

Ryan Seager had fired the hosts into a first half lead but Jamie Collins' header just before the hour ensured it ended 1-1 at Bulpit Lane.

Hawks also had to see out the best part of 25 minutes with 10-men after midfielder Billy Clifford was dismissed having picked up a second yellow card after 63 minutes.

And Doswell felt given the way the match panned out and finishing with a man disadvantage, it was a point gained rather than two dropped against 'tough' opposition.

The Hawks boss said: ‘We knew it would be a tough game here on a Tuesday night, it's never an easy place to come, they've already put their mark on this league by beating Concord and Dorking away. It's a point gained.

‘To come away, having played 25 minutes with 10-men again, I think we've got to reflect on it as a good point.

‘It was equal on chances I thought. We stayed progressive in the sense that we kept two up top, even three up top, with 10 men.