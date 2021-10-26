Paul Doswell pleased as Hawks battle back to pick up point but also see Billy Clifford sent off at Hungerford
Paul Doswell was satisfied as Hawks secured their first National League South draw of the season by coming away from Hungerford with a point.
Ryan Seager had fired the hosts into a first half lead but Jamie Collins' header just before the hour ensured it ended 1-1 at Bulpit Lane.
Hawks also had to see out the best part of 25 minutes with 10-men after midfielder Billy Clifford was dismissed having picked up a second yellow card after 63 minutes.
And Doswell felt given the way the match panned out and finishing with a man disadvantage, it was a point gained rather than two dropped against 'tough' opposition.
The Hawks boss said: ‘We knew it would be a tough game here on a Tuesday night, it's never an easy place to come, they've already put their mark on this league by beating Concord and Dorking away. It's a point gained.
‘To come away, having played 25 minutes with 10-men again, I think we've got to reflect on it as a good point.
‘It was equal on chances I thought. We stayed progressive in the sense that we kept two up top, even three up top, with 10 men.
‘I think the overriding thing is it's out first draw of the season and one we're happy to take.’