Paul Doswell's predicition in Hawks' tight play-off race - and calls on supporters to come out in force for visit of Hampton & Richmond

Seventh-placed Hawks are a point ahead of Chippenham - in eighth - with three regular league fixtures left to play in what is shaping up to be a thrilling late-season race.

Doswell's troops are aiming to take a significant step towards securing a play-off finish, which had looked highly unlikely just a couple of months ago, over a hectic bank holiday weekend schedule.

Hawks, who have won five and drawn the other of their previous six Westleigh Park matches, host mid-table Hampton & Richmond on Saturday before making the trip to 14th-placed Hemel Hempstead on Monday.

Hawks striker Manny Duku has been struggling with illness this week but should be in contention for the visit of Hampton & Richmond Picture: Dave Haines

Over that same period, Chippenham have a tricky-looking visit to third-placed Ebbsfleet to contend with on Saturday prior to welcoming 13th-placed Hungerford three days later.

Then, intriguingly, Hawks round off the campaign at home to Chippenham on Saturday week. And Doswell has a feeling that his side's final-day fixture could well work out as a play-off shoot-out between the rival clubs.

‘It's going to go to the last game, in my opinion, whether we need to win it or draw it,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘What I do know is if we win one of the two games (over bank holiday weekend), we're definitely taking it to the last game.

‘I keep saying it, if anyone had offered me that after Oxford City (defeat), you'd have ripped their hand off to take that position of going into the last game (with a play-off chance).

‘I think it's looking that way (going to the final-day). I keep saying it, on Saturday we're again facing a side who are in really good form.’

Doswell will lock horns with the manager he counts as his ‘best friend in football’, Gary McCann, when he brings his Hampton side head to Westleigh Park on Saturday.

But the Hawks boss is expecting no favours from an in-form visiting Beavers team, who have conceded just twice in their past six league outings, while they still have an outside play-off chance of their own, currently sitting five points off their weekend opponents in 12th position with three games to play.

And Doswell is calling on the Hawks faithful to come out in their numbers in what is the penultimate home fixture of the season and help push the club to a play-off finish.

He added: ‘We're expecting a good game Saturday, I just hope we get a really good crowd, we've won five and drawn one of our past six games, scoring 19 goals in that time. I think we deserve a real good Havant backing for the game - it'll make a real difference.

‘It's a big game for the football club, at the end of the day - obviously Chippenham are away at Ebbsfleet - so if Ebbsfleet can win at home and we can beat Hampton, we're four points then (clear of Chippenham).’