Paulsgrove and Fleetlands bidding to put down title statement as Hampshire Premier League Senior Division rivals prepare to do battle

Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-24)

The two clubs are expecting to be pushing for the title come the end of the campaign - and either team can make a big statement of their intent with victory.

Paulsgrove recorded a first win of the season on Saturday, beating Locks Heath 1-0, to get up and running after an opening-day defeat to Senior Division new boys Moneyfields Reserves.

Fleetlands, meanwhile, head to Grove on the back of a maiden league victory this term thanks to a 2-0 win over Colden Common on Saturday.

And Fleetlands boss Rich Bessey believes a win at Paulsgrove would give his side the confidence boost to embark on a lengthy unbeaten run.

He said: ‘Obviously with Paulsgrove beating Locks Heath - Locks Heath have now drawn one and lost one - Paulsgrove have won one and lost one, if we can get the win against Grove than we put ourselves in a real strong position.

‘I think, without being too disrespectful, our fixture list seems to favour us to go on a good run if we can get the win against Grove.

‘Grove is a hard place to go. They’ve got a way with their support, they’re loyal, anyone from Paulsgrove - they’re hard-working people and they get stuck in.

‘The management team are in your face, the fans and the players are certainly in your face.

‘It also helps that I was formerly their manager, so if you go against them they have a relationship with me where they want to get one over on me, I’m not sure?

‘I like Grove and I like everyone at the Grove, at the same time, I’m at Fleetlands and we want the three points.

‘It won’t be easy, they’re a big, strong side, it’s not about the football ability when you go there, it’s about who can stand up and be counted - it’s about being a man and being up for the challenge.’

Grant says both Grove and Fleetlands should be in the running for the title this season.

Paulsgrove will still be without some key first-team players when they welcome Bessey's side.

But Grant insists whatever team he puts out will stand up to the test against a title rival.

He said: ‘It’s another tricky one, it’s always a good game (against Fleetlands).

‘Although we’re under strength as such for the first three or four games, the Grove are never going to roll over and have their bellies tickled by anybody.

‘Everyone is going to be in a game with us no matter who we put on the pitch, really.

‘It’s going to be tough (against Fleetlands). A lot of lads who used to play for Paulsgrove are over at Fleetlands.