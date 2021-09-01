Paulsgrove could have new manager in place by the weekend

Steve Ledger. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Hampshire Premier League Senior Division club were recently rocked when boss Wayne Grant tendered his resignation.

Since then, reserve team boss Kevin Doughty oversaw two Senior Division wins in three days over the bank holiday weekend - 2-0 at Winchester Castle and 7-2 against rock bottom Lyndhurst.

Newly-appointed Grove chairman George Madgwick was keen to offer the first team role on a permanent basis to Doughty, but he is staying with the reserves.

Grove officials are meeting tomorrow night and Grant’s replacement could be announced soon after.

Steve Ledger, who was Grant’s assistant, has offered to hold the fort as caretaker boss if required.

‘Steve will be staying involved in the first team set-up,’ said Madgwick. ‘Darren Lambe will also be staying involved.

‘Kev (Doughty) would have been a great first team manager, but his loyalty is with the reserves and I respect that.

‘We’ve got a few options. We’ve had a few applications - some really, really good ones.’

Madgwick said he is ‘not worried’ about Grant, now installed as boss at Wessex 1 club Infinity, sweet-talking some of his Grove squad away from Marsden Road.

League rules say he can only sign one player from the club every 28 days.

‘We’ve got a tight-knit group, a really loyal squad,’ said Madgwick. ‘They really do play for the shirt.’