SportFootballBarry Zee Picture gallery – AFC Portchester 1 Horndean 3, Wessex League Premier DivisionGoals from Zak Willett (2) and Connor Duffin gave Horndean a 3-1 Wessex League Premier Division PO postcode derby win at AFC Portchester last night.By Simon CarterWednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:18 pm The Royals are still looking for their first home league win of the campaign.Pictures: Barry Zee1. Connor Duffin scoresPicture: Barry Zee2. Connor Duffin celebrates his goalBarry Zee3. Zac Willet scores his first goalBarry Zee4. Zac Willet, right, watches his first goal enter the Portchester netBarry Zee