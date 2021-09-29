Barry Zee

Picture gallery – AFC Portchester 1 Horndean 3, Wessex League Premier Division

Goals from Zak Willett (2) and Connor Duffin gave Horndean a 3-1 Wessex League Premier Division PO postcode derby win at AFC Portchester last night.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:18 pm

The Royals are still looking for their first home league win of the campaign.

Pictures: Barry Zee

1. Connor Duffin scores

2. Connor Duffin celebrates his goal

3. Zac Willet scores his first goal

4. Zac Willet, right, watches his first goal enter the Portchester net

