News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris MoorhouseBaffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – AFC Portchester v Baffins Milton Rovers, Hampshire Combination League East Division

Steve Ledger finally saw his 100 per cent record as manager of Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves come to an end.

By Simon Carter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

After 17 successive Hampshire Combination League East Division victories, Baffins were held 1-1 at AFC Portchester in their final game of the league season.

Sub Sonny Tregarthen netted late on for the title winners to cancel out Tyler Braddock’s opener on the hour mark at the On-Site Group Stadium.

There was a respectful air around the game, with both sides paying tribute to former Portchester U23s captain Mason Peddle.

Baffins skipper Morgan Moret, a good friend of Peddle’s, laid a wreath on the centre circle before kick off.

Baffins are now waiting to see if their application to join the Hampshire Premier League’s second tier is accepted.

AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves

AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves

AFC Portchester Reserves (orange) v Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Baffins' Tyrhys Lukonyomoi, left, and Brandon Collins. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Baffins' Tyrhys Lukonyomoi, left, and Brandon Collins

Baffins' Tyrhys Lukonyomoi, left, and Brandon Collins. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Baffins defend against a Portchester free-kick. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. Baffins defend against a Portchester free-kick

Baffins defend against a Portchester free-kick. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:AFC PortchesterBaffins Milton RoversBaffins