Steve Ledger finally saw his 100 per cent record as manager of Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves come to an end.

After 17 successive Hampshire Combination League East Division victories, Baffins were held 1-1 at AFC Portchester in their final game of the league season.

Sub Sonny Tregarthen netted late on for the title winners to cancel out Tyler Braddock’s opener on the hour mark at the On-Site Group Stadium.

There was a respectful air around the game, with both sides paying tribute to former Portchester U23s captain Mason Peddle.

Baffins skipper Morgan Moret, a good friend of Peddle’s, laid a wreath on the centre circle before kick off.

Baffins are now waiting to see if their application to join the Hampshire Premier League’s second tier is accepted.

