Kerage netted all the goals in a 4-2 victory at AFC Portchester that kept Rovers in touch with Hampshire Development U18 East leaders Horndean Red.

Rovers, who have now won 10 successive league and cup games, are three points behind Horndean with two games in hand heading into 2022.

It was the second time Kerage had struck four times in a league game, having previously done so in a 16-0 mauling of Fleetlands.

Goals from Zak Brownlie, Brandon McKinnon and Lawrence Cooper gave Horndean Red a 3-1 home victory over Gosport Borough.

Josh Neale (2), Josh Hughes and Alex Pullin gave Moneyfields a 4-0 home win over Whiteley Wanderers in the Hampshire U18 Cup.

