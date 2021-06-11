Picture gallery – AFC Trades v Fratton Trades, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5
Player-manager Alfie Norman netted twice as City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 champions AFC Trades failed to win for only the second time in 17 league games.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:26 am
He struck a brace against runners-up Fratton Trades, who claimed a 2-2 draw in a game played at Hampshire Premier League club Fleetlands’ Lederle Lane HQ.
AFC Trades are still in with a chance of a league and cup double as they face Horndean United at Westleigh Park on Sunday, June 20, in the Portsmouth Divisional FA Plate final.
