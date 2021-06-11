Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – AFC Trades v Fratton Trades, City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5

Player-manager Alfie Norman netted twice as City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 champions AFC Trades failed to win for only the second time in 17 league games.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:26 am

He struck a brace against runners-up Fratton Trades, who claimed a 2-2 draw in a game played at Hampshire Premier League club Fleetlands’ Lederle Lane HQ.

AFC Trades are still in with a chance of a league and cup double as they face Horndean United at Westleigh Park on Sunday, June 20, in the Portsmouth Divisional FA Plate final.

1. Fratton Trades

2. AFC Trades player-manager Alfie Norman, right

3. A Fratton Trades player tries an acrobatic effort

4. AFC Trades (pink) v Fratton Trades

City of Portsmouth
