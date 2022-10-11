News you can trust since 1877
AFC Portchester celebrate Blakeley Fairweather's equaliser against US Portsmouth. Picture by Alex Shute.

Picture gallery – Blakeley Fairweather’s hat-trick helps AFC Portchester U18s beat US Portsmouth at Westleigh Park

Blakeley Fairweather fired a hat-trick as AFC Portchester came from behind to beat US Portsmouth in the Hampshire Combination Under-18 East Division.

By Simon Carter
39 minutes ago

Henry Martin had put US ahead in a game switched from Portchester to the artificial surface at Westleigh Park.

It was only Portchester’s fourth league game of the season, but their second against US - the teams had drawn 1-1 in their opening fixture in early September.

Pictures by Alex Shute

1. AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth

AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth. Picture by Alex Shute.

Photo: -

2. Tempers rising

Tempers rising during AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth. Picture by Alex Shute.

Photo: -

3. Tempers rising during AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth

Tempers rising during AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth. Picture by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

4. AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth

AFC Portchester v US Portsmouth. Picture by Alex Shute

Photo: -

PortsmouthPortchester
