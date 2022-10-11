Picture gallery – Blakeley Fairweather’s hat-trick helps AFC Portchester U18s beat US Portsmouth at Westleigh Park
Blakeley Fairweather fired a hat-trick as AFC Portchester came from behind to beat US Portsmouth in the Hampshire Combination Under-18 East Division.
By Simon Carter
39 minutes ago
Henry Martin had put US ahead in a game switched from Portchester to the artificial surface at Westleigh Park.
It was only Portchester’s fourth league game of the season, but their second against US - the teams had drawn 1-1 in their opening fixture in early September.
Pictures by Alex Shute
