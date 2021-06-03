Shelford had started the day in runners-up spot, behind runaway champions Freehouse, but Bedhampton inflicted back-to-back 2-1 and 2-0 defeats on them.

Bedhampton will now clinch second place if they avoid defeat in their final game this weekend against rock bottom Cross Keys.

But even if they lose, they will finish second – unless Shelford can overturn a huge goal difference by hammering Samba in their final match.

Pictures: Kevin Shipp

