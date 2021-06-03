Picture gallery – City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Bedhampton Village v Shelford Rovers
Bedhampton Village jumped from mid-table into second place in Division 3 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League after a double header success against Shelford.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:07 pm
Shelford had started the day in runners-up spot, behind runaway champions Freehouse, but Bedhampton inflicted back-to-back 2-1 and 2-0 defeats on them.
Bedhampton will now clinch second place if they avoid defeat in their final game this weekend against rock bottom Cross Keys.
But even if they lose, they will finish second – unless Shelford can overturn a huge goal difference by hammering Samba in their final match.
Pictures: Kevin Shipp
