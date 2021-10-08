Picture gallery - City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Farlington

SportFootballKevin Shipp Picture gallery - City of Portsmouth Sunday League, FarlingtonNorth End Cosmos moved to the top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 with a 2-1 victory over Wicor Mill at Farlington.By Simon CarterFriday, 8th October 2021, 9:22 am On a neighbouring pitch, Freehouse A were beating Tamworth 5-2 to remain top of Division 5.Pictures: Kevin Shipp1. Freehouse score against TamworthKevin ShippPhoto: - Photo Sales2. The Freehouse keeper makes a save against TamworthKevin ShippPhoto: - Photo Sales3. Freehouse (blue) v TamworthKevin ShippPhoto: - Photo Sales4. Freehouse (blue) v TamworthKevin ShippPhoto: - Photo SalesCity of PortsmouthSunday LeagueDivision 1Next Page Page 1 of 3