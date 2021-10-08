Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery - City of Portsmouth Sunday League, Farlington

North End Cosmos moved to the top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 with a 2-1 victory over Wicor Mill at Farlington.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 8th October 2021, 9:22 am

On a neighbouring pitch, Freehouse A were beating Tamworth 5-2 to remain top of Division 5.

Pictures: Kevin Shipp

1. Freehouse score against Tamworth

Kevin Shipp

2. The Freehouse keeper makes a save against Tamworth

Kevin Shipp

3. Freehouse (blue) v Tamworth

Kevin Shipp

4. Freehouse (blue) v Tamworth

Kevin Shipp

