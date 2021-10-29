Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – City of Portsmouth Sunday League – Jubilee v Co-Op Dragons, Portchester v Waterlooville, Fleur De Lys v Bedhampton

No wonder these two Jubilee players look happy – their side have just beaten Co-Op Dragons 3-0 in their latest City of Portsmouth Sunday League fixture.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:34 am

1. Portchester Royals score against Waterlooville Wanderers

2. Waterlooville Wanderers celebrate a goal against Portchester Royals

3. Portchester Royals (blue) v Waterlooville Wanderers

4. Fleur De Lys U23s (white/black) v Bedhampton

Sunday LeagueCity of Portsmouth
