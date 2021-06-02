Picture gallery – Crofton Saints Reserves win Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday’s League Frank & Pat Marsden Cup
Kai Sterne fired a hat-trick as Crofton Saints Reserves lifted the Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday League’s Frank & Pat Marsden Cup.
Joshua Fox also struck twice to seal Crofton’s 5-1 final victory at Cams Alders against Division 3 rivals White Horse (Portsmouth) Reserves.
Horse, whose final consolation was an own goal, had run out 6-4 winners when the teams had met in a league game earlier this season.
