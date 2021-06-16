Last month they defeated C J Glass on penalties to win the 2019/20 final at Fareham’s Cams Alders.

They retained the trophy for the 2020/21 campaign with a 3-1 success against Village Home at Fleetlands FC.

George Sanford, Dan Francis and Harvey Clark netted in the first half with Stan Edwards replying after the break.

There were three red cards in the second half - two for Village Home players and one for Crofton keeper Liam Lavin for two bookable offences.

1. Crofton Saints lift the John Norton Memorial Cup for the second time in a matter of weeks. Stuart Martin Photo: - Buy photo

2. Village Home's Mitchell Ricketts, left, is sent off. Stuart Martin Photo: - Buy photo

3. Crofton keeper Liam Lavin fouls Ryan Marchbank, resulting in his second yellow card and sending off Stuart Martin Photo: - Buy photo

4. Village Home keeper Michael Francis saves. Picture: Stuart Martin Photo: - Buy photo