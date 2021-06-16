Picture gallery – Crofton Saints v Village Home, John Norton Cup final, Fleetlands FC
Crofton Saints won the Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday League’s John Norton Cup for the second time in a matter of weeks.
Last month they defeated C J Glass on penalties to win the 2019/20 final at Fareham’s Cams Alders.
They retained the trophy for the 2020/21 campaign with a 3-1 success against Village Home at Fleetlands FC.
George Sanford, Dan Francis and Harvey Clark netted in the first half with Stan Edwards replying after the break.
There were three red cards in the second half - two for Village Home players and one for Crofton keeper Liam Lavin for two bookable offences.
