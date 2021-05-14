Picture gallery – FA Vase semi-final, US Portsmouth v Binfield
US Portsmout’s dream of a Wembley final was shattered by Binfield in one of the biggest non-league games ever to be staged in the Portsmouth area.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 8:01 am
Updated
Friday, 14th May 2021, 8:19 am
Binfield’s 80th minute leveller, which cancelled out James Franklyn’s first half goal, took the FA Vase semi-final to penalties. US took a 3-2 lead on spot-kicks but Binfield’s Chris Grace saved from Cam Quirke and Jack Chandler as his side kept their nerve for a 4-3 victory.
Photographer Keith Woodland was there to capture the action and the emotion.
