Picture gallery – FA Vase semi-final, US Portsmouth v Binfield

US Portsmout’s dream of a Wembley final was shattered by Binfield in one of the biggest non-league games ever to be staged in the Portsmouth area.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 14th May 2021, 8:01 am
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 8:19 am

Binfield’s 80th minute leveller, which cancelled out James Franklyn’s first half goal, took the FA Vase semi-final to penalties. US took a 3-2 lead on spot-kicks but Binfield’s Chris Grace saved from Cam Quirke and Jack Chandler as his side kept their nerve for a 4-3 victory.

Photographer Keith Woodland was there to capture the action and the emotion.

1. Jack Chandler rues his penalty miss

2. Chris Grace foils James Franklyn

3. Dec Seiden reflects on defeat

4. Harry Birmingham treats Kensley Maloney's cramp

