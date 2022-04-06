Evans netted a hat-trick and Porter scored twice as Moneys romped to victory at Cams Alders.

Victory capped a good weekend for Evans, who the previous day had leapt off the bench to score for Moneyfields Reserves in a Hampshire Premier League victory over Winchester Castle.

Liam Brewer struck a quickfire treble as Baffins Milton Rovers caned AFC Portchester 6-1 to move to the top of the table.

Brewer scored three times in the opening 23 minutes as Rovers opened up a two-point lead over AFC Stoneham, and they still have three games in hand.

Sonny Gower (2) and Joseph Tyrrell added second half goals.

Third-placed Horndean Red, the defending champions, won 3-2 at Gosport Borough. The division’s leading marksman, Evan Harris, netted twice for Deans to take his tally to 33 in just 21 starts.

Ethan Kent is the second highest scorer in the section with 24 goals after netting four times in Horndean White’s 5-1 win over Winchester City Black.

