Picture gallery – Fleur De Lys U18s v Fleur De Lys U17s, Portsmouth Youth League
Fleur De Lys U18s boss Colin Nash was given a guard of honour as the team’s Portsmouth Youth League career came to an end this week.
Colin has managed the team for 12 seasons, from under-7 level up, and has been assisted by Russ Kellow for nine of those years.
Tom Webb, who joined Fleur as an U6, is the only player to have appeared in all 12 seasons under Nash.
George Wallis scored both goals in Fleur’s 2-2 draw against club colleagues Fleur U17s at Farlington on Tuesday, with Finley Pate and Nathan Rogers replying.
Nash’s team are staying together and will become the second Fleur side to play in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League in 2021/22.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse.