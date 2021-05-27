Colin has managed the team for 12 seasons, from under-7 level up, and has been assisted by Russ Kellow for nine of those years.

Tom Webb, who joined Fleur as an U6, is the only player to have appeared in all 12 seasons under Nash.

George Wallis scored both goals in Fleur’s 2-2 draw against club colleagues Fleur U17s at Farlington on Tuesday, with Finley Pate and Nathan Rogers replying.

Nash’s team are staying together and will become the second Fleur side to play in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League in 2021/22.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse.

Fleur De Lys U17s. Back (from left): Ian Hackney (manager), Ben Hackney, George Rogers, Zach Gillam, Frankie Williams, Nathan Rogers, Hayden Murray, Lee Pate (assistant manager). Front: Robbie Parker, Alfie Stone, Finley Pate, Charlie Turnball, Jason Lebon, Jack Hill, Kane Hughes Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fleur De Lys U18s . Back (from left) Harry Bamber, Connor Williams, Zak Henwood, Alfie Brennan, Colin Nash (manager), Bradley Holman, George Couling, Ben Winslade, Ethan Pettit. Front: George Kellow, Sonny Anderson, Alfie Spanner, Brandon Riva, Harrison Robbins, George Wallis, Spencer Mayes Chris Moorhouse

Fleur U17s' Alfie Stone goes for goal against Fleur U18s (white) Chris Moorhouse

Fleur De Lys U18s (white) v Fleur De Lys U17s at Farlington Chris Moorhouse