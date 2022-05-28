Prior struck an 89th minute winner against Concord Rangers at Westleigh Park in April 2018 to clinch the National League South title.

It was his 23rd league goal of the season, and his 29th in all competitions.

A year earlier, in his debut Hawks campaign, the Portsmouth-born striker had scored 28 goals in all competitions (17 in the league) as Hawks won the Isthmian League Premier title.

Prior had previously hammered 40 goals in all competitions for Bognor Regis Town in 2015/16, the season they reached the FA Trophy semi-final and finished second in the Isthmian League Premier.

The striker had begun his adult footballing career in the Wessex League with Moneyfields.

1. Jason Prior can't believe his late winner against Concord has given Hawks the 2017/18 National League South title Neil Marshall Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Dorking's Jason Prior scores at Baffins in a pre-season friendly last summer Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Jason Prior beats Curtis De Costa to this header during a Hawks v Moneyfields pre-season friendly in 2017 Habibur Rahman Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Jason Prior celebrates a goal against Hawks in Dorking's 8-0 romp on Boxing Day last year Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales