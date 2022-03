The goal spree took Boro into the top four while Fleetlands remain bottom, having lost all 14 of their league games so far.

There is a big chance to claim their first points, though, on March 13 when Fleetlands face a Cowes Sports side who have lost all 11 of their matches.

Cowes were drubbed 13-1 by new table-toppers Baffins Milton Rovers last Sunday with four goals apiece for Liam Brewer and Owen Pelham.

